Bhubaneswar: Maha Shivratri drew large crowds to Shaiva temples across Odisha Sunday, with authorities stepping up security and crowd-management measures.

Major shrines, including the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and the Lokanath Temple in Puri, reported heavy footfall from early morning. Arrangements were also in place at Dhabaleswar in Cuttack district and Kapilash for the raising of the Mahadeepa, a key ritual of the festival.

Arrangements at Lingaraj Temple:

The Mahadeepa is scheduled to be raised at 10 pm. Police said they are expecting lakhs of worshippers through the day and late evening.

The police commissioner reviewed traffic and security preparations ahead of the festival. Officials said 41 platoons and around 200 officers will be deployed in and around the temple premises.