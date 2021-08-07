Mahakalpara: Due to various factors with pollution caused by industries in Paradip being the major one, the production of cashew from the cashew jungle spreading over more than 770 acres of land in Ramnagar panchayat under Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara district has been affected drastically over the years.

The present cashew trees in the jungle were planted by the State Soil Conservation department. In 1980, the Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation took up the orchard and has since been leasing it out.

The cashew jungle has been divided in three parts- Ramnagar cashew jungle spreading on 354 acres with 10,000 trees, Bahakud cashew jungle with 5,000 trees on 233 acres and Pitapat cashew jungle having over 5,000 trees on 182 acres.

The fruits are harvested between April and May months. Local traders buy these fruits and nuts and transport them in trucks to Kolkata to sell.

Earlier, the jungle would produce huge amount of cashew nuts. The 1999 super cyclone caused a massive damage to it. And, since then it has allegedly been lacking proper management. The air pollution caused by the industries in Paradip has also been a bane for this orchard.

This apart, some families living near the jungle are also causing damage to the jungle. In the 80s, the government had provided 2 acres of cashew jungle each to 10 SC/ST beneficiaries to encourage cashew farming. These beneficiaries have since been earning their livelihood from these jungles. But, it has been alleged that they have been doing more harm than good. They are allegedly cutting down branches and sometimes the trees to use them as firewood. Moreover, it is alleged that some local people have also encroached upon some parts of the jungle, causing harm to it.

To protect the jungle, one supervisor and five contractual watchers are there. Considering the area of the jungle, there should be more staff to guard the jungle.

“Besides shortage of staff, Mahanadi river is also posing threat to the jungle. It’s just a matter of time before over 200 trees in the jungle near Bahakud village disappear in the river. Immediate step for constructing an embankment with stone packing can save the jungle,” observed some locals.

When asked, supervisor of Ramnagar cashew jungle Ashok Patra admitted that the production has reduced to a great extent. “One of the reasons for less production is the trees are old ones,” he pointed out.

PNN