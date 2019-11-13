New Delhi: The Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal has postponed the hearing in a petition— filed by the state of Odisha challenging Chhattisgarh’s move of constructing barrages over Mahanadi river— to December 14.

A lawyer connected to the case said on condition of anonymity that the tribunal has postponed the hearing in the matter to December 14. Earlier, the tribunal had posted the matter for hearing, November 30.

Significantly, the tribunal had earlier directed both the states to conduct site visit in each other’s territory and submit the inspection report before November 30, the date of hearing.

A team of experts from Odisha had visited Chhattisgarh between October 30 and November 2 and inspected around 55 projects being operational on Mahanadi river in the state. Chhattisgarh officials will visit Odisha between November 17 and 19 and thereafter state officials will make another visit, November 25 to 30, to inspect various projects including the six barrages built by Chhattisgarh on Mahanadi river.

Both states will submit inspection report to the tribunal before the next date of hearing which is December 14.

It is to be mentioned here that Odisha and Chhattisgarh have filed petitions in the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal in respect to sharing of Mahanadi river water. Odisha, in its petition, claimed that the state of Chhattisgarh has constructed several barrages on the river obstructing the water flow to Odisha. Odisha has sought stay on the construction and operation of six barrages being built on the Mahanadi river and also for maintaining specific flow of water during the non-monsoon months, November to May.