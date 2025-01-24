New Delhi: At least eight people were killed and seven others injured in a massive blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district Friday.

The blast occurred around 10.30 a.m. at the factory in the district, said District Collector Sanjay Kolte. Rescue and medical staff were searching for survivors while firefighters were engaged in containing the situation.

Confirming the deaths in the incident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Preliminary reports say that eight people had been killed and seven others were injured in the blast.” He said this while addressing a press Conference organised by the Association for Industrial Development in Nagpur. Halting the media event, the Minister paid condolences and offered a minute silence in respect.

“There has been an accident of blast at Ordnance factory Bhandara today morning. The rescue camp, medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway,” authorities have said in a statement.

District Collector Kolte said a roof collapsed and at least 12 people were under it during the explosion.

Five of them were rescued and an excavator was being used to remove the debris.

The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Further investigation is underway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X in Marathi, “There are reports that 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in an ordnance factory explosion in Bhandara district. Five of them have been safely evacuated.

भंडारा जिल्ह्यातील ऑर्डिनन्स फॅक्टरीमधील स्फोटाच्या घटनेत छत कोसळून 13 ते 14 कामगार अडकल्याचे वृत्त आहे. त्यातील 5 जणांना सुरक्षित बाहेर काढण्यात आले आहे. जिल्हाधिकारी आणि पोलिस अधीक्षक हे घटनास्थळी असून सर्व प्रकारची मदत पुरवण्यात येत आहे. बचाव कार्यासाठी एसडीआरएफ तसेच नागपूर… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 24, 2025

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are at the scene and all kinds of assistance are being provided. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will arrive soon.

The district administration is involved in rescue operations in coordination with the defence forces. Teams have also been kept ready for medical assistance.”

IANS