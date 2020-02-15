Jalna: A 35-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by his ex-lover and her new partner, both constables, an official said in Jalna in Maharashtra Saturday.

Constable Vishnu Ramrao Gadekar, attached to Buldhana police headquarters, consumed poison and died in a hospital, and his wife Anita has alleged that the woman and her partner had abetted the suicide, an official said.

“Gadekar and the woman were in a relationship while working together in Hasnabad police station before they broke ties and she fell in love with another constable. The woman and the constable are accused of blackmailing Gadekar as per the complaint of his wife,” he said.

Police have registered a case against the duo and further probe was underway, he added.

PTI