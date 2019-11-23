Mumbai/New Delhi: A court here Saturday rejected the applications of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury seeking dismissal of a defamation complaint filed by an RSS worker.

The duo will now face trial in the case. RSS activist and advocate Dhrutiman Joshi had filed the complaint seeking initiation of defamation proceedings against Gandhi and Yechury for allegedly linking the Sangh to the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Lankesh was shot dead in Bengaluru in 2017.

Delhi court’s respite

Meanwhile, a Delhi court Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no “cognisable offence” was made out against Gandhi.

The report said Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed, but “no police action was made out”.

The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for his remarks against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

PTI