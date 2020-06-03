Aurangabad: There are numerous instances of the common man violating lockdown and quarantine rules. There is nothing surprising about it. They do so as they are ignorant about the perils associated with coronavirus. However, it is shocking when a healthcare worker makes the same mistake

A case has been registered against a health worker employed at a private hospital in Jalna district of Maharashtra. The healthcare worker has allegedly violated home quarantine order. He did so by attending a marriage ceremony of a relative last month, an official said Wednesday. The offence was registered at Sadar Bazar police station in Jalna, he said.

“One of the staff members of a private hospital from old Jalna area had tested COVID-19 positive May 21. The accused had come in contact with the patient and was advised to remain home quarantined,” the police official said.

“His swab was collected for testing May 27. He had been asked to remain home quarantined. Despite that, he attended the marriage ceremony May 29. He tested positive for the infection later that day,” inspector of Sadar Bazar police station, Sanjay Deshmukh, said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and the Disaster Management Act, Deshmukh added.

PTI