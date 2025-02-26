Bhubaneswar: Odisha is immersed in the spiritual observance of Mahashivratri, with devotees flocking to prominent Shiva temples across the state to worship Lord Shiva Wednesday.

At Bhubaneswar’s historic Lingaraj Temple, extensive arrangements have been made to accommodate the influx of worshippers. The temple doors opened early this morning, allowing devotees to perform rituals and offer prayers. The ceremonial lifting of the Mahadeepa atop the temple is scheduled for 10pm tonight, marking the pinnacle of the festivities.

In Puri, the revered Lokanath Temple has also seen a significant turnout. Devotees have been participating in traditional rituals since the early hours, with the ‘Hari-Hara Bheta’ ceremony set to take place tonight.

The Akhandalamani Temple in Bhadrak district is witnessing a surge of devotees as well. Preparations have been meticulously executed, with enhanced security measures, installation of CCTV cameras, and provisions for drinking water and sanitation to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

District administrations have collaborated closely with temple authorities to manage the large crowds and maintain order during the celebrations.

Mahashivratri, translating to ‘The Great Night of Shiva,’ is a significant festival in Hinduism, symbolising the convergence of divine energies. Devotees observe fasts, maintain night-long vigils, and engage in meditation, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for prosperity and spiritual growth.

As night falls, the atmosphere in Odisha’s Shiva temples is expected to become even more vibrant, with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ resonating, and the glow of countless lamps illuminating the sanctuaries, reflecting the deep-seated devotion of the people.

