Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s first single, a romantic number ‘Kalavathi’ from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, became an instant hit, with massive record viewership on YouTube.

Crooned by the most famous singer Sid Sriram, the song ‘Kalavathi’ was released by the makers Sunday.

Despite the initial leakage of the song, ‘Kalavathi’ strikes a chord with music lovers. Making Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s romantic song a chartbuster, the song has surpassed a record number of 12+ million views, as it is trending on number one position on YouTube.

“Kalavathi song records- Records tumbling in a Classic way #KalaavathiMusicVideo Trending #1 on YouTube with 12M+ Views,” the makers tweeted.

‘Kalavathi’ was supposed to be out on Valentines’ Day, but the online leakage of the song prior to its release, made the makers unveil the lyrical song a day earlier.

Music composer Thaman, who had earlier tweeted the song, wrote: “MY 6 YEAR WAIT. For Our Dearest #Superstar Shri @urstrulyMahesh gaaru. Finally Comes Alive. It’s been a Roller Coaster Ride in Our Teared Eyes From Past 24 Hours. Here We Arrive after the deepest Revive.”

MY 6 YEAR WAIT For Our Dearest #Superstar Shri @urstrulyMahesh gaaru ⭐️ Finally Comes Alive 🖤 It’s been a Roller Coaster Ride in Our Teared Eyes From Past 24 Hours 💕 Here We Arrive after the deepest Revive Enjoy the Sound from the ❤️#Kalaavathihttps://t.co/SQIXvIRkid — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 13, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Parasuram directorial, which has music by S. Thaman. The makers promise commercial drama full of entertainment. Slated for its release May 12, Sakaru Vaari Paata is in its final leg of shooting.