Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu’s National award-winning movie ‘Maharshi’ was screened by the India Pavilion on the occasion of Media & Entertainment Fortnight, at the pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

As they made an official statement regarding the same, “#IndiaPavilion organised the screening of the National award-winning film Maharshi, on the occasion of Media & Entertainment Fortnight, at the pavilion at @expo2020dubai . #Expo2020Dubai #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #MIB @urstrulyMahesh @directorvamshi @MIB_India ,” informed India Expo 2020.

Vamsi Paidipally, the director, has portrayed Mahesh Babu in a role with dual shades and the concept of weekend farming made a strong impact on the lives of the common people and also inspired many of them to take up farming during the weekends.

Mahesh Babu’s critically acclaimed and commercial blockbuster ‘Maharshi’ won two National Awards in Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography categories.

Pooja Hegde as the heroine, seasoned actor Allari Naresh appears in an important role in the movie, while Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha, and others played important roles.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema together produced the movie, while Devi Sri Prasad rendered soundtracks.