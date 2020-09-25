Kendrapara: In a breakthrough in the mother-daughter murder case that occurred in Manapada village under Rajnagar police limits in Kendrapara district September 19, police arrested Friday the main accused. He has been identified as Sanjay Behera and has been sent to a COVID-19 hospital as he tested positive for the disease.

Pramila Nath (45) had gone out informing her two daughters that she was going to bank to withdraw some money September 19. When she did not return late into the night one of her daughters, Satyapriya went out to locate her. After searching for her at several places, Satyapriya finally stumbled upon her mother’s slippers and mobile phone on the banks of Brahmani river.

By then it was really late into the night. So Satyapriya decided to stay at her uncle’s place which was nearby. The arrested person was her uncle. However, September 20 her body was found floating in the pond at the backyard of her uncle’s house. Then in the night on the same day Pramila’s body was found also. Pramila’s husband, Patitapaban, had alleged that his wife and daughter were murdered.

After getting the post-mortems done, Rajnagar police had handed over the bodies to the family members for cremation. However, they did not cremate the bodies and went on an agitation demanding the arrest of the culprits. Later, the deceased were cremated.

Police are hoping that by questioning the accused the motives behind the double murders will come out. Police have also detained Satyapriya’s uncle.

