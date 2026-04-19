Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Sunday performed the groundbreaking ceremony of India’s first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi, along with Vaishnaw, the Union Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister, laid the foundation stone for the project.

In a social media post, Majhi said Odisha’s industrial landscape is evolving rapidly, no longer anchored solely to traditional sectors, but boldly embracing technology, innovation, and high-value manufacturing.

“Today marks a landmark moment as we break ground on India’s first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit. This visionary project will unlock significant employment opportunities and firmly establish Odisha as a serious force in advanced electronics manufacturing,” he said.

Odisha is charting a decisive course toward becoming a hub for next-generation industries, contributing to the dream of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the CM said.

“Today, from the soil of Odisha, India took a defining step in its semiconductor journey. I was delighted to join Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji for the groundbreaking ceremony of the nation’s first advanced 3D glass substrate packaging facility, a historic milestone that positions Odisha at the forefront of global electronics manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

“This is not merely an industrial investment; it is a declaration of where the technologies of tomorrow will be built, and a proud testament to what responsive governance and strategic vision can deliver for our people,” he said in another post.

Today, from the soil of Odisha, India took a defining step in its semiconductor journey. I was delighted to join Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji for the groundbreaking ceremony of the nation’s first advanced 3D glass substrate packaging facility, a historic… pic.twitter.com/ruDUsn6rHm — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 19, 2026

An official said the project marks the arrival of the world’s most advanced chip packaging technology in India, firmly placing Odisha at the forefront of next-generation semiconductor innovation.

He said this would be India’s first glass substrate-based advanced semiconductor packaging unit in Odisha, where advanced 3D heterogeneous integration modules will be used.

The project was approved by the central government with an outlay of approximately Rs 1,943 crore. It will generate around 2,500 direct and indirect jobs with an annual production capacity of 50 million assembled units, he said.

The chips to be produced in Odisha will serve key sectors including aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, 5G technologies and Data Centres, the official added.

State Electronics & IT Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Union IT Secretary S Krishnan and Chief Secretary Anu Garg, among others, were present in the event.

PTI