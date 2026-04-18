Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of heterogeneous integration packaging solutions (3D glass solutions), India’s first advanced glass semiconductor packaging unit Sunday, an official said.

Majhi, along with Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, will unveil the plaque and break ground for the project, according to the programme.

“This pioneering project marks the arrival of the world’s most advanced chip packaging technology in India, firmly placing Odisha at the forefront of next-generation semiconductor innovation,” the official said.

On the highlights of the project, the official said that this would be India’s first glass substrate-based advanced semiconductor packaging unit in Odisha, where advanced 3D heterogeneous integration modules will be used. The project was approved by the central government with an outlay of approximately Rs 1,943 crore.

The project will generate around 2,500 direct and indirect jobs. It will have an annual production capacity of 50 million assembled units, the official said.

The chips to be produced in Odisha will serve key sectors including aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, 5G technologies and Data Centres, the official added.