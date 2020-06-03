Puri: A major fire broke out in Siriapur National Coir factory, gutting out properties and raw materials worth around Rs 50 lakh at Satasankha near Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway in Puri district, said factory owner Dhirendra Mohan Patra, Wednesday.

No loss of life was reported in the incident which occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The fire first broke out in the coir mill, burning down the produced goods, raw materials and machines, and later spread to the owner’s residence which is situated very close to the factory.

A fire service team from Sakhigopal and Pipili rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames.

Though the exact cause of fire is being ascertained, it is suspected that electric short-circuit was the reason behind the fire mishap. However, the blaze has yet not been doused completely.

Locals requested Puri collector Balwant Singh to send more fire service teams in order to douse the flames as soon as possible as there may be a chance that the fire could spread to neighbouring factories and villages.

PNN