New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the national capital’s Karol Bagh area on Sunday, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 4.18 a.m. at a shoe market near Bikaner Sweets in Gaffar Market after which as many as 39 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“There have been no injuries or casualties from the incident,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, however, there was certainly a massive loss of property.

It took around four hours for the firemen to bring the situation under control and the inferno was doused by 8.30 a.m.

Currently the cooling process is underway.