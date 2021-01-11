Jagatsinghpur: Four years ago, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) had planned a major fishery project in the dry stretches of three rivers — Alka, Balia and Kathajodi in Jagatsinghpur district. The ambitious project that assumes much importance to the fisheries sector has reportedly been shelved.

Reports said CIFRI had conducted a survey on the potential of fishery in the dry riverbeds. The plan was to push pisciculture in 150 hectares in dry riverbeds.

Alka in this district is almost dead. The land mafia has grabbed major parts of this river. Parts of two other rivers — Balia and Kathajodi have also been dead in the district. Hectares of land belonging to these rivers are under encroachments in different parts.

The CIFRI had estimated that 600 tonnes of fish worth Rs 7 crore can be produced annually. It is a pity that the ambitious project, aimed at boosting pisciculture and creating income generation opportunities for the people, has been pushed into cold storage.

According to reports, the district fisheries department had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) in 2016-17. A number of officials comprising the then divisional executive engineer of fisheries and the district fisheries officer had made field visits of the three riparian areas. They had identified stretches of the rivers where fish can be grown. The DPR was submitted to the state government.

In the DPR, it was learnt that a 5-km dry stretch of 300-metre wide in Kathajodi from Saideipur to Redhua under Raghunathpur block was suitable for fishery. People of Tihuda and Gopalpur were to benefit from the pisciculture. In the first phase, 75 hectares of this river were to be developed for the purpose.

Besides, 50 hectares of dry riverbed of Balia stretching for 5 km under Kujang block were found to be fit for fishery.

This project could have immensely benefitted hundreds of people living in Badanga, Balia, Parianga and Patapur.

The dead part of the Alka passing through Biridi, Jagathsinghpur and Naugaon blocks had been surveyed for fishery. Three hectares of riverbed near Purna Basundhara under Biridi block were proposed for fishery. People of Balia, Kasapa, Dandilo and Sadehi were to be benefitted.

A stretch of 25 hectares riverbed from Ichhapur to Majhikora under Balikuda block was identified for fishery which would have created good earning opportunities for thousands of people living in Iswarpur, Nardia, Majhokora, Banaradi, Kaliagan, Nuagan, Arakhapari and Madhupur.

As per the plan, each pond (inside the rivers) was to be developed in 80 decimal to 1 acres of land. The size of the pond may be bigger where river course is wider.

It was proposed that fishery ponds would be leased out to SHGs, primary fisheries cooperative societies (PFCS), major fish farmers or entrepreneurs.

After the DPR, the state government had sought the help of the CIFRI for techno economic survey of the project.

Such ground work had generated a lot of hope for thousands of people to get self-employment in the fisheries sector. But their hopes have vanished over the years as no action has been taken to carry forward the project.

District fisheries officer Subrat Das admitted that the project has failed to make any headway while the state government will take a call in this regard.

