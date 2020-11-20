New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held Friday a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Narendra Modi asserted that security forces have thwarted the efforts of the terrorists to wreak ‘major havoc and destruction’. Government sources said that the terrorists were planning ‘something big’ on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Modi posted a number of tweets after the meeting. “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted,” said one of the tweets.

Hailing the security forces, Modi said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

“Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir,” Modi said in another tweet.

In the review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present as Modi took stock of the situation.

Four Pakistan-based JeM terrorists were killed and two policemen injured Thursday during a gunbattle in Nagrota after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a ‘big plan’ which has now been foiled.