New Delhi: Even though the majority of the country rejoiced at the death of the four accused in the Hyderabad doctor’s gangrape and murder case, there were some who questioned the authenticity of the ‘encounter’. There were others who said that such form of hustice shouldn’t be meted out.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was one of the first to criticise Friday the actions of the Hyderabad police. “Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye (whatever happened is dangerous for the country), you cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands. They (accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow. If justice will be served through trigger then what is the need of courts and police in this country?” Maneka said.

Congress MP from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu Karti P Chidambaram also criticised Telangana Police over the encounter killing of four accused in the brutal gangrape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad.

“Rape is a heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law. While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, ‘encounter’ killings are a blot to our system. While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way,” tweeted Karti Chidambaram.

However, his tweet evoked several angry responses from Twitter users.

See link: https://twitter.com/KartiPC/status/1202790508205993984

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday while the people of the country are rejoicing the encounter deaths of the four accused in the gangrape and murder case of the Hyderabad veterinarian, it is also worrisome that they have lost faith in the justice system.

“The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter. It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system,” he told reporters.

However, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho welcomed Friday the police ‘encounter’

“My salute to the Hyderabad police. Justice is done. Now the soul of the victim will be at peace. This act of valour should be followed by all policemen across the country, then and only then girls and women will be safe,” Coutinho said in a statement.

Legal experts however said that as per the law a probe should be immediately set up into the mysterious encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad-based veterinarian.

“The rule of law should prevail in the country, there should be an immediate inquiry into the encounter of the accused,” said senior advocate Vikas Singh, former president of Supreme Court Bar Association.

He emphasised that there should be balance between justice delivery system and human rights of the citizens. “The authorities should immediately begin an inquiry into this encounter, and this probe should be completed as soon as possible. The authorities should ascertain whether it was a genuine encounter or it was stage managed by the police,” added Singh.

Senior advocate Puneet Mittal also opined in the same manner. “The probe should be on the factors that were behind this encounter. The families of the accused could also move the court seeking inquiry into the matter,” Mittal said.

Another senior advocate Sanjay Parekh said: “As per law, a case should be registered against the police officials involved in the alleged encounter followed by a probe.”

Agencies