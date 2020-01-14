Cuttack: The time of the year has finally arrived when youths across the city will be shouting ‘Kai Po Che’ while flying their kites high. Makar Sankranti or Pongal which will be celebrated across the country January 15 is synonymous with the kite flying festival.

Kite flying has always been part of the sporting tradition of the people in Cuttack. The fun doubles on Makar Sankranti day when people come out to get their kites soaring in the sky and also participate in competitions.

With kite flying catching up in the district in the run-up to Makar Sankranti, Cuttack district administration has banned the use of manja thread to fly kites and has asked people to use only cotton thread. The ban came into being after the manja caused several fatal injuries.

On the other hand, the people are ready to celebrate Makar Sankranti in a full swing. In Cuttack, the sky is dotted with colorful kites. Enthusiasts are seen flocking to terraces of their homes indulging in spirited kite-flying competitions, a tradition synonymous with the festival.

Various shops were also opened at Choudhury Bazaar, Nandi slums, Jhola slums, and Pithapur, selling threads and kites of different colors and designs. Ranging between Rs 3 and Rs 400, the prices are fixed based on the size and the quality of the kites. Designs of ‘Pubg’, ‘Pokemon’ and ‘Apna Time Ayega’ are one of the main attractions at the shops. Starched strings and a roller natei used to fly kites are also available in various shapes and sizes. Kites made of paper; polythene and cloth in different colors have flooded the markets and are available between Rs 200 and Rs 600.

Kite flying competition at Kathajodi riverbed:

A prestigious Kite Festival took place at the Kathajodi riverbed organized by the local youths. During the competition, one could feel the pulse of the youngsters and their passion when they chased a kite falling from the sky. The competition continues till the evening.

Ban on Chinese Manja by the administration in vain

The administration has made clear that Chinese manja (nylon thread coated with finely crushed glass particles), plastic threads or any other life-threatening threads cannot be sold for kite flying. As manja threads have proved fatal on several occasions in the past owing to their sharp and stiff threads that don’t break easily. But it has been alleged that in some parts of the city, despite restrictions, the ban on Chinese manja has not been working properly.

The tradition from the Mughal period

Under the Mughals, kite flying was turned into a sport, primarily among the nobility. With growing popularity, the design was also enhanced among them, Mughal paintings and miniatures from the time show both men and women flying kites. The tradition of kite flying continued even after the downfall of the Mughal Empire.

