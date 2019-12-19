Mumbai: The makers of Dabangg 3 have voluntarily removed ‘certain scenes’ from the title track Hud hud Dabangg.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films read: “Keeping everyone’s sentiment in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg.”

Dabangg 3 landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song Hud hud Dabangg that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Salman, who returns in his popular cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, December 1 had reacted to the storm over the song saying that a certain section of people were trying to gain publicity by dragging the number unnecessarily into a controversy.

Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva, is scheduled to release December 20.