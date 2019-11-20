Mumbai: Social media was buzzing with viral singing sensation, Ranu Mondal’s makeup look. Ranu was mercilessly trolled for her look that was a few tones too light for her skin tone. Hilarious memes and photos went viral on and off social media.

But, Ranu was not the only one. Let’s take a look back at some of biggest stars including Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others who were tolled for their makeup looks.

Swara Bhasker: The actress sportingly poked fun at herself for overdoing her makeup. The actress stepped out for an event sporting makeup that was a few tones lighter than her actual skin tone. Taking to social media she quipped that she did her own makeup that resulted in her channelling her inner ‘Joker’.

Priyanka Chopra: PeCee made a dramatic entrance at the MET Gala 2019 with her hubby Nick Jonas. But for many fans and trolls, it was hard looking past her unusual makeup choice for the evening. Although keeping up with the Camp theme, PeeCee’s hair-raising look coupled with the contrasting makeup had many ridiculing her look and comparing it to the Johnny Depp character – Mad Hatter.

Disha Patani: The actress who is often trolled for her raunchy outfit choices, became the butt of jokes when she posted a close-up selfie that saw her sporting bright red lips and heavy eye makeup. Most of the comments on her post were unflattering with some saying she looked “like a man” while others said “You’ve spoiled your look” and yet others felt she used a “Dukan full” of makeup for her face.

Aishwarya Rai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her purple lips from her 2016 Cannes appearance. While fans slammed the actress’ makeup team, trolls had a field day posting memes and jokes at the Ash’s expense. However, Aishwarya had the last laugh as the lip-colour she was endorsing got the publicity it needed.