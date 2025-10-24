Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit the campaign trail Friday, a day after securing the backing of all Mahagathbandhan partners for his Chief Ministerial candidacy and vowed to make Bihar the number one state in the country.

Speaking to media persons before leaving Patna for his campaign, the RJD leader declared, “Tejashwi does not make broken and false promises. I am firm on my words. Making Bihar number one is our goal.”

Seeking to evoke public sentiments and draw maximum eyeballs, he promised to make the entire 14 crore population of Bihar CM, which he insinuated would mean “Chinta Mukt”.

He further said that the Mahagathbandhan, if voted to power, will focus on education, health and increasing the income of the people. He vowed to fulfil all the promises made to Bihar’s electorate.

“We have also announced a scheme for Jeevika Didi. We will fulfil each and every one of these promises,” he said and reiterated that his government will not back off from any promises and will provide a government job to every member of the family, as pledged earlier.

“Our priorities are education, health, justice, and employment, and this will lay the foundation of development and good governance in Bihar,” he said.

Earlier in the day, before hitting the poll trail, Tejashwi also shared a picture with VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, both seated in the helicopter, readying for the high-voltage campaign for the two-phase elections.

“Steps advancing towards the destination with enthusiasm, zeal, hope, and faith!” Tejashwi wrote, sharing the picture.

All parties have now begun canvassing for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Thursday, after weeks of intense infighting and uncertainty, the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar finally declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

The name of Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face was declared during the joint press conference of the alliance in Hotel Maurya, Patna.

The announcement was made by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the presence of leaders of the alliance constituent partners. He also announced the name of Mukesh Sahani as the face for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. The decision came after a prolonged dispute among the constituent partners, particularly between the RJD and the Congress, over seat-sharing arrangements and the CM face.

IANS