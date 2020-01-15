Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Malaika Arora is making heads turn, yet again. This time, the actress is hitting the headlines for her fashion sense. Be it an event or a party, Malaika never leaves a chance to impress her fans.

Though being targeted by trolls, Malaika doesn’t dissatisfy her fans. Recently a photoshoot of Malaika has surfaced in the social media. Malaika has shared pictures on her social media account that have now taken the social media by storm.

The pictures are going viral on Instagram, Facebook and other photo sharing apps. Take a look;

Seeing these pictures of Malaika, you will not be able to stop yourself from praising her. Malaika hot and bold look as ever is wearing a black top and yellow coat over it paired with navy blue color pant.

Fans are praising her for seeing the pose and her style in the photo. While taking these photos of Malaika, someone is praising her fitness, while some are reacting to Malaika’s pictures through fire and heart emoji. Celebrities are also commenting on these pictures of the actress.

Malaika was discussion for dating actor Arjun Kapoor Also, news of their marriage also keeps on coming. Recently Malaika had responded to marry Arjun. When Malaika was asked about getting married to Arjun in the year 2020, she told the Times of India that she has a lot of plans right now.

Malaika says, ‘I am growing my business with my team right now. I want to do something big. My 2019 has gone very well as I got recognized as a business woman. Talking about marriage, it is too early to say anything about it. We can only take one step at a time. ‘