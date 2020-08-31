Mumbai: Malayalam crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa, which released earlier this year, will be remade in Hindi.

Reliance Entertainment, Ashiq Usman Productions and AP International have joined hands for the remake.

Anjaam Pathiraa, produced by Ashiq Usman, has been written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

The film, starring Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Jinu Joseph and Sreenath Bhasi, revolves around a serial killer who is on a rampage, killing policemen mercilessly.

“Anjaam Pathiraa is one of those slick thrillers that keep you on the edge of the seat! We are happy to remake the cult film for audiences across the country and the globe,” said Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment.

Ashiq Usman, Managing Partner, Ashiq Usman Productions, calls Anjaam Pathiraa a riveting psycho murder thriller. “I am proud to say it was the biggest blockbuster of the year,” he added.

Sanjay Wadhwa, Managing Partner, AP International, is happy to showcase “this gem from the Malayalam film industry to the world audience”.