Kochi: Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) suffered a rude jolt after the GST department slapped a notice seeking immediate payment of Rs 4.36 crore as tax for the income received.

The first notice in this regard was served last year following which, a sum of Rs 45 lakh was paid.

AMMA’s claim that since it is registered under the Charitable Society Act, it should be exempted from GST was turned down by the tax department.

Notably, the association’s income comes by way of conducting stage shows and a majority of the income is used to give monthly pensions to its members who are no longer active.

According to those in the know of things, the department will be approaching AMMA authorities and granting them 30 days for payment of the arrears. In case of failure, legal action will be taken.