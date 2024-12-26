Kozhikode, (Kerala): Prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry including Mammootty, Mohan Lal and Manju Warrier paid their final respects to legendary M T Vasudevan Nair, who died here December 25.

Known for his immense contributions as a screenwriter, director, and producer, Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, was a towering figure in Indian literature and cinema.

Leading actor Mohanlal visited ‘Sithara’, MT’s residence, to pay his last respects, where the public was also allowed to bid farewell.

Reflecting on his cherished association with the Jnanpith awardee, Mohanlal said, “MT gave me some of the most memorable characters in my film career. He even travelled to Mumbai to watch my Sanskrit plays and used to meet him whenever I visited Kozhikode. Acting in roles penned by MT has been an unparalleled privilege.”

Actor Mammootty shared a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing a deep sense of loss.

“Finding a place in MT’s heart is the greatest blessing of my career,” he wrote.

“I have portrayed many characters that carried his soul, though I can’t recall all of them now. A whole era is fading away, leaving my mind empty. When I held him after he stumbled during a programme in Ernakulam four-five months ago, I felt like I was holding my father.”

Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who worked with MT in films like ‘Kanyakumari’ and ‘Manorathangal’, mourned the loss of a mentor and dear friend.

“My friendship with him as the creator of the film ‘Kanyakumari’, which introduced me to the Malayalam screen world, is now fifty years old, continued till the recent ‘Manorathangal,” he posted on X.

“My heartfelt tribute to a great writer.”

Director Hariharan, who collaborated with MT on numerous critically acclaimed films, broke down while paying homage.

ஒரு மாபெரும் எழுத்துக்கலைஞனை இழந்திருக்கிறோம். மலையாள இலக்கிய உலகின் மிகப்பெரும் ஆளுமை எம்.டி.வாசுதேவன் நாயர் நம்மைவிட்டுப் பிரிந்திருக்கிறார். மலையாளத் திரை உலகுக்கு நான் அறிமுகமான ‘கன்யாகுமரி’ படத்தின் படைப்பாளராக அவருடன் நான் கொண்ட சிநேகத்துக்கு இப்போது ஐம்பது வயது.… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 25, 2024

In her tribute, Actor Manju Warrier likened MT to a father figure among modern Malayalam writers.

“The only character I portrayed, written by MT Sir was named ‘Daya’ (kindness), the epitome of tenderness.

Thank you for making Malayalam literature and cinema timeless,” she wrote.

Warrier also recalled a treasured ‘ezhuthola’ gifted by MT during a visit to Thunchan Parambu, a memorial for the father of Malayalam language.

MT’s legacy in cinema is unparalleled. He directed seven films and penned scripts for around 54, many of which are regarded as classics, including Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Kadavu, and Sadayam.

His works seamlessly blended profound narratives with compelling visual storytelling, earning him four National Film Awards for Best Screenplay, the most by any individual in Malayalam cinema.

He made his directorial debut in 1973 with Nirmalyam, a poignant tale of a village oracle grappling with social change, which won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

MT’s repertoire extended beyond feature films to include documentaries, songs, and even a TV series.

Throughout his career, MT’s screenplays reflected the cultural and social crises of Kerala, delving into themes of alienation, identity, and the disintegration of human relationships. Works like Kanyakumari, Varikkuzhi, Sadayam, and Perumthachan stand as testaments to his genius.

Beyond his creative achievements, MT served as chairman of the Indian Panorama jury at the 46th National Film Awards and was a member of several film committees.

MT Vasudevan Nair’s funeral is scheduled for 5 pm Thursday.