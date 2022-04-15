Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia reported 10,413 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 4,363,024, according to the health ministry. There are 27 new imported cases, with 10,386 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Further 18 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,381, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry reported 13,202 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,209,858.

There are 117,785 active cases, as 154 are under intensive care, with 89 of whom in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 58,078 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 84.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 48.9 per cent have received boosters.