Male: Maldives is set to mobilise the $6.48 million grant aid provided by India to expand the public ferry network, state-run media said Saturday.

Maldives and India had May 18 signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for enhancing ferry services in the archipelagic nation with the grant of MVR 100 million to be used for enhancing ferry services, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods.

The projects are to be implemented under the Indian grant assistance scheme, the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III.

The 13 projects launched under this phase amount to a total grant of $6.48 million, primarily aimed at enhancing ferry services in the Maldives, expanding connectivity, and uplifting community livelihoods, state-run Public Service Media (PSM News) said here.

Four ferries are currently being built to be used as backup ferries on the existing network and more ferries are being built to expand the service to more Atolls, Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ibrahim Yasir told PSM News’ ‘Raajje Miadhu’ programme.

Yasir said the work of commissioning the construction of more ferries is underway.

“The Indian government has provided a grant aid of $6.48 million to build 12 new ferries. The main ferry terminal in Zone 2 and the ferry hub in Ungoofaaru will be built with this assistance,” Yasir said, adding, these projects will be mobilised very soon.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to extending the Raajje Transport Link (RTL) service to all remaining atolls before the end of the calendar year, the PSM News added.

When the MoUs were signed in May, Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had said these projects are more than just infrastructural developments, they are lifelines to communities, designed to address local needs and bring lasting socio-economic benefits.

Although initially scheduled for completion in 2027, the project is now expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

The announcement of Phase III of the HICDP scheme was made during the state visit to India by President Mohamed Muizzu last October.

