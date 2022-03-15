New Delhi: Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih has thanked India for its help during the Covid pandemic, highlighting that India donated vaccines and generously aided the island nation on many occasions.

During an address to the people of his country Sunday, Solih thanked Maldives’ friendly bilateral partners who assisted it in COVID-19 response efforts.

“I take this opportunity to highlight India, Japan, USA, UAE, China, Bangladesh, WHO and some of the UN agencies for their support,” Solih said.

In the last two years, India has generously aided us on many occasions, he noted.

“India donated the most number of vaccines. India purchased financial bonds worth USD 250 million to help recover our economy. We received a lot of equipment from India essential to provide health services,” the Maldivian president said, according to a translation of his speech put out by his office.

At the same time, a travel corridor was enacted between the two countries to ensure continued tourist arrivals, Solih said.

He also highlighted that India also eased up access for Maldivians needing urgent health care, allowing them to travel to the country.

This privilege was not afforded to any other country besides the Maldives, he added.

India helped several countries during the pandemic, especially with the supply of Covid vaccines.

