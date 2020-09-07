Malkangiri: The state government has sanctioned Rs 116.09 crore under Socio-Economic Transformation and Upliftment (SETU) scheme during past three years for the development of ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ (erstwhile cut-off region) in Malkangiri district.

However, brining in a major transitional development for the residents of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district, cellular services were launched Monday.

The Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district had so far been deprived of normalcy mostly due to high intensity of Naxal presence. With continued efforts of the State government and Odisha Police, the presence of Naxals has reduced and development has begun.

Mobile phone services began in Hantaguda, Tikilipadara, Jantasahi and Barlabeda in the district Monday morning, sources said.

Notably, during his visit to Malkangiri district August 29, DGP Abhay had mentioned that there has been a major development in the last six months. This included the establishment of a large number of telecom towers, of which six are in Chitrakonda area. Additionally, construction work of eight roads are underway, most of which are complete.

Odisha Police will be intensifying its operations in Swabhiman Anchal with the help of Andhra Police and BSF, DGP Abhay added.

PNN