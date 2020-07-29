Malkangiri: With COVID-19 cases on a rise in Malkangiri district, the district administration Wednesday announced a three day shutdown in Malkangiri Municipality Area and Balimela NAC areas.

The shutdown will be in force from 9pm of Thursday to 11:59 pm of August 2.

The district administration is on its toes to strictly implement the shutdown in order to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 infection in the two civic bodies. Police patrolling as well as deployment has been escalated at different squares, main roads and national highways of the shutdown areas.

During the shutdown, hospitals, nursing home, medicine stores, petrol pump and shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery and milk shall remain open. All other shops, private and government offices will remain closed. However, fire station, electricity office and emergency section at collector’s office will remain open.

It may be mentioned here that with one new positive case reported Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased to 445. On the other hand, 146 patients are undergoing treatment in the COVID-19 hospitals while 297 patients have recovered from the disease. With one patient succumbing to COVID-19 Wednesday, the district’s death toll now stands at two.

PNN