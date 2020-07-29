Cuttack: 78.76 per cent students in Odisha have cleared the Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) Class-X examinations, the results of which were announced Wednesday.

The overall pass percentage in the state has increased to 4.9 per cent compared to 2019’s results.

State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash announced the results at the board office, Wednesday.

Students can check their results on the official websites– www.bseodisha.ac.in and http://bseodisha.nic.in from 11.30 am onwards.

In the 2019-20 academic year a total of 4,21,256 students have passed the 10th examination conducted by BSE out of 5,60,905 students who had appeared for the examination. This year Odisha recorded 78.76% pass percentage. However, the boys pass per cent is 77.8 and girls is 81.98.

However, 31 per cent schools in the district have recorded zero pass percentage.

Besides the aforementioned websites, students can also check their result through SMS facility on mobile phones by typing RESULTOR10<Roll number> and sending it to 56263. Students can also type OR01<roll no> and send the message to 5676750.

Notably, the examinations were held between February 19 and March 2. After the completion of the examinations, the evaluation of answer sheets was started from March 18. However, the evaluation process was interrupted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown and shutdown.

In the last academic session, a total of 2,05,470 female students and 1,91,655 male students had passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 72.35 percent for the Class-X results.

Speaking to the media while announcing the results, S&ME minister Samir Dash called upon students not to get discouraged for not performing well in the exams.

“Students should remember this is the first exam in their life and there are many more to come,” Dash said.

“Even though we had completed the exam in due time, the process of evaluation and tallying of marks had to undergo numerous hurdles due to the pandemic,” the minister added.

PNN