Malkangiri/ Nayagarh: With heavy rain continuing to batter several parts of Odisha Sunday, at least two districts are reeling under floods, while a landslide has been reported in another, officials said.

The flood situation in Motu area in Malkangiri district adjoining Andhra Pradesh remained grim as backwaters of Godavari River inundated several villages, affecting many people.

Water levels in Sabari and Sileru rivers have risen, and at least three villages in Motu have remained marooned for the last three days, they said.

Adding to the woes, heavy rain continued to lash Malkangiri district, though its intensity has reduced on Sunday, the officials said.

Road communication with neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been cut-off as water is flowing at least eight feet above NH 326, as a result of which hundreds of trucks carrying essential items have been stranded, they said.

Around six other villages in Motu are also under water and residents have been evacuated to safer places by the administration. Some people have also taken shelter on nearby hills as they could not reach the flood shelters.

“Backwaters of Godavari River in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have inundated villages and farmlands in Motu. At least 743 people have been shifted to flood shelters,” Malkangiri Additional District Magistrate Maheswar Nayak said.

He said Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

In Nayagarh district, swelling Kurumi and Lunijhar rivers have inundated 20 villages in Odagaon and Nayagarh blocks following intense rain. Flooding has also been reported in Nayagarh district headquarters town.

A landslide has occurred in Jangiditual village in Badakalakote gram panchayat, and rescue operations are underway, officials said.

Although several houses have been damaged, there are no reports of any casualty so far, they said.

Nuagada in Nayagarh district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 237 mm in the last 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Sunday, followed by 233.4 mm in R. Udaygiri in Kandhamal and 210 mm in Khurda’s Tangi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert warning (be prepared), predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7-20 cm in isolated places in Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri and Bolangir districts in the next 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Monday.

The weatherman also issued yellow alert (be updated), forecasting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in isolated places in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Khurda and Puri districts during the same period.

