Chitrakonda: A police patrolling team played Good Samaritan by carrying a pregnant woman to Chitrakonda community healthcare centre (CHC) Sunday.

Sources said, the woman, a resident of Jodamba village under Chitrakonda cut-off area in Malkangiri district, experienced labour pain following which her family members carried her in a boat. However, reaching the other side of the river, they had to wait for an ambulance they had called up.

Later seeing the distressed family waiting for the ambulance for a long time, a patrolling team led by by IIC Jugal Kishore Sabar, ASI Rajendra Pangi, Constable Nigam Pradhan, Homeguard Buji Dora and Rajesh Sahu came to their rescue and took her to the Chitrakonda CHC in their patrolling van.

Such actions by the police officers have drawn wide-spread appreciation from the local residents. The pregnant woman, on the other hand, is learnt to have been shifted to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital as her condition deteriorated.

PNN