Malkangiri: A tribal woman, who was allegedly raped while working at a police canteen here, succumbed near Rayagada while being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in critical condition.

She was first admitted to the district headquarters hospital but was shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput after her health condition did not improve.

The woman underwent treatment in Koraput but was shifted to MKCG after her health fast deteriorated. The victim was working at a police canteen in the district headquarters and was allegedly raped. However, the perpetrator is yet to be identified.

According to a report, a policeman in-charge of the canteen informed the husband of the victim May 7 that her wife was sick.

The woman was admitted to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition and was undergoing treatment when her husband filed a complaint May 9, alleging that his wife had been raped.

The complaint was filed after the husband noticed injury marks on his wife’s body. He suspected that she had been raped. The woman had then lost her sense.

Police were conducting investigation even as the news of her death has made the case murkier. The body was handed over to her family after post-mortem, Malkangiri Model Police Station IIC Ram Prasad Nag said.

The actual reason behind her death will be ascertained after availability of the post-mortem report, he said. Meanwhile, Koraput DIG Shefeen Ahmed in a presser said the woman was first admitted to Malkangiri headquarters hospital after being rescued in critical condition.

A special team will conduct the probe and action will be taken if anyone is found involved in the crime, Malkangiri ASP said.

OHRC seeks report

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Tuesday directed the Malkangiri SP to carry out an inquiry into the alleged brutal rape of the woman in Malkangiri district May 7 and submit a report.

While hearing the plea filed by activist Namrata Chadha, the OHRC ordered the SP to submit the report before the next hearing June 9. The SP has also been asked to ensure arrest of all the culprits involved in the crime.

Earlier, the rights body had directed Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital to ensure that all kind of treatment was provided to the victim and the state government bear the expenses. Chadha, in her petition, Tuesday sought an inquiry by the Crime Branch and appealed to the commission to direct the government to bear the treatment expenses of the victim.

The social activist urged the commission to direct the state to avail compensation to the next of the victim’s kin. The victim’s husband makes his living by working as a daily wager. Meanwhile, Shefeen Ahmed, the DIG of southwestern range said that an Special Investigation Team headed by the Malkangiri SP has been constituted to probe into the matter.