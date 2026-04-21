Malkangiri: Amid heatwave conditions, authorities in Odisha’s Malkangiri district have ordered the closure of all schools for four days from April 22 to April 25.

The directive applies to both government and private institutions, offering temporary relief to children affected by extreme weather.

The closure will be effective till April 25, covering students from pre-primary (Shishu Vatika) to Class XII. Officials said the decision was taken considering the health risks posed by severe heat, particularly for young students who are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Despite the suspension of regular classes, ongoing supplementary examinations for Class V and Class VIII will reportedly continue as scheduled. Other board examinations will also remain unaffected, ensuring academic timelines are maintained. Additionally, census-related duties will continue, as they are part of essential administrative work that cannot be deferred, official sources said.