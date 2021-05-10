Malkangiri: Residents in Badaguda village under Mathili block in this district took it upon themselves and sealed the border adjoining Chhattisgarh following the alarming spread of Covid-19 in the neighbouring state.

The exercise was carried out in the presence of Mathili block chairperson Lakshmipriya Nayak, revenue inspector Baladev Nayak and sarpanch Gupta Durua with the help of the villagers. The village lies on the fringes of Oler village in Chhattisgarh. However, as Covid-19 is taking shape of an epidemic in the Chhattisgarh, villagers have decided to prevent the entry of people from the neighbouring state by sealing the border.

The villagers have also put up check posts and are keeping a close watch on the border all round the day. Block chairperson Nayak has asked the villagers to jointly fight against Covid pandemic by wearing masks and by maintaining social distancing. Ward members Bira Durua, Sukul Durua and Kumar Durua were also present on this occasion.

PNN