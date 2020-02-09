Malkangiri: “She would always say if I was a man, she would marry me. I would laugh and tell her maybe it will happen in our next life. It began as a joke, but somehow over time, it got serious. She started seeing me as her husband. We gradually evolved into a husband-wife relationship.”

This story is of two women which originated from MV village under Kalimela police limits of Malkangiri.

The two in question were in a relationship for close to three years when they decided to get married. But one of them wanted to go for a sex-change and became a man before their dream wedding. Realising that the decision would find no acceptance from the conservative society, one of them decided to undergo a sex change operation at New Delhi, where both of them are employed in a private firm. She underwent the gender reassignment surgery in a hospital in Delhi July 3 last year at an expense of Rs7 lakh.

Sex change surgery, also known as gender reassignment, is a surgical procedure that changes a person’s sexual structure, in terms of both appearance and function, from that of a man to a woman.

Attaining a new identity of a male, he recuperated from his surgery. Interestingly, the decision of changing her gender found no resistance from parents of both the girls. After attaining the new identity, he married the love of his life in the presence of both the families February 4.