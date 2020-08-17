Malkangiri: The COVID-19 tally in Malkangiri district tally crossed 1,300-mark with 98 fresh cases Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,347 in the district.

Among the fresh cases, 68 are symptomatic cases and the rest asymptomatic ones. They include 42 such patients that contracted the virus from previously positive cases, 23 were referrals from flu and fever clinics, 31 from household survey and two were the returnees from a hotspot district and Telengana.

Among the new cases, Malkangiri municipality area reported the 17 cases, followed by Balimela NAC (16), Kalimela block and Korukonda block (14 each), Malkangiri block (11), Khoirput block and Chitrakonda block (nine each), Mathili block (six) and Padia block (two).

Meanwhile, the administration has started process of shifting the patients to COVID-19 hospitals.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Malkangiri district stands at 484 while 861 patients have recovered. The pandemic has so far claimed two lives.

