Jharsuguda: Five days after a shopping mall in Jharsuguda town was looted, police cracked the case and arrested an employee of the shopping mall Friday.

The police identified the accused as Deba Nayak (24), a resident of Udaypur village under Delang police limits in Puri district. He was produced in a local court.

Informing about the case at a press meet, Jharsuguda SP Bikash Chandra Das said the accused worked as a salesman at the shopping mall. His monthly salary was Rs15,000. He had difficulties in running his family with this salary. Meanwhile, his brother’s marriage was also fixed. He looted the mall. July 25 night, he gained entry into the mall from a back door and decamped with Rs2,60,000, four Samsung tablets, CCTV DVR and a JIO internet machine.

In this regard, Sameer Biswal, manager of the mall, lodged a report at Jharsugguda town police station Monday. Registering a case (No-374/21), the police had been investigating into the case. The police tracking Deba’s mobile phone number reached his village and arrested him. Rs1,71,040 and the electronics items were seized from him.

PNN