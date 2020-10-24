Mumbai: Stunning actress Mallika Sherawat turns a year older today.

Mallika’s real name is Reema Lamba. Mallika has always been in discussions for her lifestyle, intimate scenes in films and her personal life. Mallika is not only a Hindi film star but also an international one. She has also worked with action superstar Jackie Chan.

On the occasion of Mallika’s birthday, let’s revisit some interesting facts related to her.

Sherawat was born 24 October 1976 as Reema Lamba in Moth, a small village in Hisar district of Haryana to a Jat family.

Although relations with her family were strained when she entered the film industry, her family has now accepted her career choice and have reconciled.

Mallika made her acting debut in the film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye (2002) but made her debut as a lead actress in the 2003 film Khwahish. In this film, Mallika created a sensation by doing intimate scenes.

In 2005, she acted in The Myth, a Chinese film, co-starring Jackie Chan. She played an Indian girl who saves Chan’s character from a river. The Myth was her first international film. Her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival to promote the film secured a lot of attention, with Time magazine’s Richard Corliss calling her “the next big thing.”

Mallika has established herself as a s*x symbol and as one of the most popular celebrities in Hindi film industry. She then appeared in successful romantic comedy Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) which won her critical acclaim

Mallika worked as an air hostess before appearing in films.

It was here that she met the pilot Karan Singh Gill. Both of them fell in love with each other and then got married. But this marriage could not stand in front of Mallika's dream. She later divorced him.

It was here that she met the pilot Karan Singh Gill. Both of them fell in love with each other and then got married. But this marriage could not stand in front of Mallika’s dream. She later divorced him. She dated French real estate agent Cyrille Auxenfans in 2017