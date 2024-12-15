Mumbai: Actress Mallika Sherawat’s secret to looking youthful is leading a ‘satvik disciplined life’ devoid of late-night parties, alcohol and cigarettes.

Mallika replied to a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, who asked: “I don’t care of any plastic surgeons/botox/diet except for that is treating #mallikasherawat!! I want that fitness/ cosmetic/ diet/ yoga trainer.”

To which, the actress shared: “My secret is leading a satvik disciplined life devoid of late night parties, alcohol and cigarettes.”

My secret is leading a satvik disciplined life devoid of late night parties, alcohol & cigarettes, Try to sleep by 9 pm & you will look like a million bucks 🙂 https://t.co/xMvprGGdHH — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 14, 2024

She revealed that she tries to sleep early, which helps her look like a “million bucks.”

“Try to sleep by 9pm and you will look like a million bucks,” she wrote.

The actress has often shared videos and pictures of herself working out in the gym and the rigorous routine she follows to stay fit.

On the work front, Mallika was last seen on screen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” starring Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raaz and Triptii Dimri. The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Mallika first stepped into the limelight in 2002 with the film “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”, where she was credited as Reema Lamba.

Her journey to stardom began in 2000, when she got the title of a s*x symbol courtesy her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Murder,” a 2004 romantic thriller.

The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as “Hisss” and “Politics of Love”.

Her credits also include movies including “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor – The Real Love Story”, “Welcome” and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat” among many others.

IANS