Dhenkanal/Kamakhyanagar: The district administration has Monday clamped section 144 at Biribolei Janata Government High School in Kankadahad block and 15 other centres for Matric examinations in this district and it would be in place till the end of the examination.

Acting on the direction of the district education department, sub collectors of Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal and Hindol have imposed section 144 to stop malpractice during the ongoing Matric examination.

Hindol Sub Collector Udaynath Mohapatra said the section has been imposed at two centres in Dudurkote and Rasol. Similarly, according to Dhenkanal Sub Collector Saphalya Mandit Pradhan informed that the section has been imposed at two centres in Radhadeipur and Nuagarh in Dhenkanal sub division.

Kamakhyanagar Sub Collector Bishnuprasad Acharya informed that Sidheeswari Vidyapith, Kusumajodi High School, Nigamananda High School, Musha Mallick High School, Janaprabha High School, Mathakaragola High School, Nua Bhuban High School, Kankadahasoda High School, Road High School and Raghunath High School are the 11 centres where the section has been invoked.

District education officer Nibedita Pani said that the prohibitory order under section 144 has been invoked at Biribolei Janata Government High School and the Kamakhyanagar Sub Collector has been asked to impose the section 144 at 11 centres.

When contacted, Kamakhyanagar Sub Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya said the section 144 could not be imposed earlier since police forces were engaged for Jagar festival. As of now, the Kamakhyanagar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) has been informed about the clamping of section 144.

These centres are now displaying red flags and there are police forces deployed at the centres.

PNN