Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Sunday the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as an act of ‘genocide’. Mamata Banerjee claimed the Election Commission (EC) has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours. This is being done to suppress facts, she alleged. Earlier in the day Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had blamed Banerjee for the deaths. He said Banerjee’s irresponsible comments regarding Central forces had instigated the shooting.

The TMC supremo addressed a press meet here Sunday. Banerjee claimed that the Central forces ‘sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims’ in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state.

“There was genocide at Sitalkuchi. I would like to visit Sitalkuchi by April 14. The EC is trying to suppress facts by restricting entry in Cooch Behar. We have an incompetent home minister and an incompetent central government,” Banerjee said.

Four persons died on Saturday when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals. The EC had earlier said that the locals ‘attempted to snatch the rifles’ of the CISF. It was statement which was supported by the police.

“The CISF doesn’t know how to handle situations. Since the first phase of elections, I had been saying that a section of the central forces are committing atrocities on people. I had flagged the issue in Nandigram, but none paid attention to my words then,” Banerjee said. She also asserted that the BJP is trying to force a communal divide as they ‘were sure to lose the elections’.