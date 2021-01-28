Kolkata: President of West Bengal’s BJP unit, Dilip Ghosh has again stung West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a Facebook post Thursday the BJP MP alleged that Mamata Banerjee is trying to create a ‘Greater Bangladesh’ by raising ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan at her public meetings. Dilip Ghosh shared a poster on his official Facebook account where an image of Banerjee is shown with the caption, “The honourary person is uttering the Bangladeshi slogan ‘Jai Bangla’ which is the national slogan of ‘Islamic Bangladesh. She is fighting with the objective of a Greater Bangladesh.”

Two other images were also attached with the post. In one Bangladeshi actor Firdaus is seen campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In the second a Bangladeshi cricketer is inaugurating a Durga Puja, organised by a Trinamool Congress MLA in north Kolkata.

The chief minister January 23 declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary where ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial.

“This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn’t help anybody to invite people and insult. I won’t speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind,” Banerjee had retorted back to the slogans.

Strongly reacting to Dilip’s Facebook post, TMC MP Sougata Roy described it as ‘not worthy of response’. “It is condemnable that the BJP is trying to import its divisive communal brand of politics to Bengal,” Roy added.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kunal Ghosh also did not pay much importance to Dilip’s statement. “Dilip babu has forgotten that the BJP has increased its number by inducting former TMC members. It shows the bankruptcy of the saffron party,” Kunal said.