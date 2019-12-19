Chhatrapur: The district Collector here directed for issuing show-cause notices to 16 child development project officers (CDPOs) over their failure in providing financial assistance to pregnant women beneficiaries under Mamata Yojana, a report said.

The matter came to fore after the district social welfare officer (DSWO) received an order from Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange directing him to issue show-cause notices to 16 CDPOs, Tuesday.

When contacted the DSWO confirmed the development stating that the show-cause notice have been send to the Collector for his approval and will be issued soon.

The show-cause notice will be issued to CDPOs of Khallikote, Buguda, Bhanjanagar, Belguntha, Patrapur, Jagannathprasad, Beguniapada, Polsara, Purussotampur, Rangeilunda, Shergarh, Sanakhemundi, Sorada, Kukudakhandi, Hinjili blocks and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC)-1.

Sources said the matter recently cropped up for discussion at a district-level review meeting on Mamata Yojana held here November 22. The Collector expressed his displeasure when he found out that 99 pregnant women in first phase and 32 in second phase have not received their financial assistance under the scheme.

Moreover, many of the beneficiaries have been discharged from the hospitals after delivery but are yet to receive their financial assistance. He directed the CDPOs to carry out awareness programmes on the scheme and for stern action for any violation in its implementation.

He asked the defaulting CDPOs to reply within seven days as to why the financial assistance has not been given to the beneficiaries. However, none of them replied within the deadline for which the Collector decided to issue show-cause notices to them.