Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday fielded Mamata Mohanta for the by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP on Tuesday declared candidates for nine vacant Rajya Sabha seats in eight states including Odisha.

The seat in Odisha has been vacant after Mohanta resigned from the membership of the Upper House on July 31, two years before the completion of her term in Rajya Sabha. She also tendered her resignation from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on the same day.

Mohanta later joined BJP at the party’s headquarters in Delhi the next day.

A noted social activist and leader of the Kudumi community, Mamata Mohanta belongs to Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Notably, Mohanta was elected to Rajya Sabha in April 2020. Her membership of the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to end in April 2026.

She had been a member of Zilla Parishad, Mayurbhanj district from 2012 to 2017.

Mohanta had resigned from BJD citing the reason that the party no longer requires her service. The BJD accused her of betraying the Kudumi society and the people of Mayurbhanj.

Senior BJD leader and ex-minister Sarojini Hembram had also alleged that Mamata resigned from the party for her own vested interests.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal and Congress are yet to announce the names of their candidates for the vacant Rajya seat in Odisha.

The last date for filing of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is August 21 and the scrutiny will be held on August 22. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 27.

The poll is scheduled to be held September 3.

The BJP emerged victorious in the 2024 Odisha Assembly polls, ending the 24-year reign of BJD leader Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Minister.

Following the elections, Mohan Charan Majhi of the BJP was named the new Odisha Chief Minister.

IANS