Titilagarh: A 14-year old boy was kidnapped and strangled to death by his uncle over Rs3 lakh ransom demand at Belpada village under this police limits in Bolangir district, police said Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rehan Bag, 14, son of Kamanidhi Bag in Belpada village under this police limits. The accused was identified as Rohan Bag in the village. The incident has spread shockwaves in the area.

The matter came to the fore after police arrested the killer uncle and took him to the crime spot for scene recreation, Saturday. Police also exhumed the decomposed body of the minor and sent it for post-mortem.

Later, police produced the accused in the court from where he was remanded to judicial custody after the magistrate rejected his bail plea. A case (166/24) under Sections-302 and 366 of IPC was registered in this connection.

The accused admitted to his crime during the interrogation. He confirmed that he strangled his nephew to death after he failed to get Rs 3 lakh as ransom from the latter’s father, April 14. Later, he buried the body near a creek close to the village and fled the scene.

However, police zeroed in on him after a letter written by Rohan demanding ransom was handed over to the former by the victim’s father.

Police said that the victim’s father Kamanidhi Bag had lodged a missing complaint at Titilagarh police station about his son going missing from home, April 14. Police registered a case over the complaint and launched an investigation.

Police found the involvement of Rohan Bag in the missing of the boy during probe when his father handed over a threatening letter demanding ransom to police. The letter mentioned that Kamanidhi’s son will be released only after he pays Rs 3 lakh ransom.

Police formed a technical team to further the probe on the basis of the letter. Police and the technical team found the involvement of Rohan in the boy’s missing and picked him for interrogation.

He was brought over to the police station where he admitted to the kidnapping and murder of his nephew.

