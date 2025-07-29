Koraput: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in a car in Odisha’s Koraput district, police said Tuesday.

The family of the minor lodged a complaint Sunday, claiming that the girl was missing, following which an investigation was initiated, Koraput Town Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Satyananda Patra said.

Patra said the accused, under the pretext of offering her a lift, abducted the 17-year-old girl and allegedly raped her in the car.

“The police rescued the girl and arrested the accused. He was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days,” the police officer added.

PTI