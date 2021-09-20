Berhampur: A man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by some unidentified miscreants while he was asleep at Chingudighai village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam late Sunday night.

On being informed by locals, Purusottampur police reached the spot and recovered the body of Binayak. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe into the incident.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Binayak Pradhan. He was a liquor shop owner and was sleeping near a temple when he was attacked by the miscreants, IIC Priya Ranjan Chhotray stated.

Also read: OCCL senior manager in Vigilance net over DA charges

The exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet. It appears to be a valid reason that he must have been murdered by some local bootleggers as Binayak repeatedly complained about them, a senior official of Purusottampur police station expressed.

Primary evidences suggest that more than one person are involved in the alleged murder of Binayak. The miscreants have written with blood of the victim the name of their next target as ‘driver Gouda’.

Likewise, they have left a note mentioning the name of their target Prabha Gouda, Purusottampur SDPO Suryamani Pradhan said.

The targeted driver had been staying in Surat of Gujarat for past several years and has returned to the village recently. Police have initiated a manhunt to nab the killers, the SDPO added.

PNN